‼️🇺🇦🏴‍☠️Kiev has no chance against Moscow: If the new law on mobilization is adopted, then even more Ukrainians “at any cost” will flee abroad.



▪️Ukrainian sociologist Vladimir Artyukh from Oxford University stated this to Der Spiege.

▪️ “Many men can hide or leave the country at… pic.twitter.com/ww5qwV5R4j